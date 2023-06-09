Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $620,000 in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $2,442,461.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,937,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $2,442,461.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,409,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,937,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $1,116,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862,021 shares in the company, valued at $27,489,849.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,467 shares of company stock valued at $17,324,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of AMLX opened at $26.25 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $41.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

