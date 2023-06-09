Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases New Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,032,950,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

iQIYI Price Performance

About iQIYI

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

