Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,631 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $437.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,868 shares of company stock worth $22,813,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

