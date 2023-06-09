Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,950 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.2 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

