Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in NIO by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,802,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

