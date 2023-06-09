Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SK Telecom by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKM. Nomura lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

