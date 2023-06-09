Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Edward A. Pesicka Sells 118,927 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at $23,837,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

