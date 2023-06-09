Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,016 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.16% of Whole Earth Brands worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FREE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 158,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whole Earth Brands news, CFO Bernardo Fiaux bought 12,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $39,541.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,402.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc bought 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,643,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,666,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,911. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernardo Fiaux acquired 12,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,541.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,402.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,513,515 shares of company stock worth $7,368,518. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FREE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

