Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 88,161 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tilly’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $136,668.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,729,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,754.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 875,608 shares of company stock worth $6,389,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

TLYS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 143,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

