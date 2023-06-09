Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services comprises approximately 3.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.03% of Barrett Business Services worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,849. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $613.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.