Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Kimball Electronics comprises about 2.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.00. 44,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,420. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $642.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

