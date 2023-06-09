Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.24% of Strattec Security worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strattec Security in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.17. Strattec Security Co. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

