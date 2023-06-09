Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Photronics worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $49,259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Photronics by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 342,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 243,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Photronics by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 362,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. 120,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

