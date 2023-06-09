Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 54,353 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,353 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 90.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $8,834,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 61,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.