Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,860 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kelly Services worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 93,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,637. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -299.97%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

