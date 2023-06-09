Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 26,298 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,298 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Quantum worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quantum by 16.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum

In other news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quantum Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Quantum stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quantum

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.