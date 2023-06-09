Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Civista Bancshares accounts for 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,495 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,803. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

