PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $8.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PACW. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.42.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $9.12 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

