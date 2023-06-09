Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 6,400 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 492.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,137. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $152.78 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

