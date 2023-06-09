Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after buying an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after buying an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,791,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,828,145. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

