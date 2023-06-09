Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

AMP stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.83. The company had a trading volume of 121,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,732. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

