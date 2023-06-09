Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,335,461 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $546,031,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,961,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 78,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. 1,754,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,399,984. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.