Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $304,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,678. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

