Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,229 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF comprises about 2.9% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,661. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $287.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

