Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 777 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $155.49. The company had a trading volume of 240,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.60. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

