Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in NIKE by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

