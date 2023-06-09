Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,632,000 after buying an additional 1,761,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after acquiring an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after acquiring an additional 252,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,053,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 803,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 540,675 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

