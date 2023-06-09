Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of APD traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.35 and its 200-day moving average is $293.41. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

