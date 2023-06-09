Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 499,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.81. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 942.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

