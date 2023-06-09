Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 267 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

SKYY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 70,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,991. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

