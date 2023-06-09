Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 515,197 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

