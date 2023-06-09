Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRTK. StockNews.com raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Insider Activity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 105,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 105,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 446,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,106. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

