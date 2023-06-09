Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 17,284 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

NYSE:ELV traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.67. The stock had a trading volume of 192,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.56 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

