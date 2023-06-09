Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $4,782,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,702,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,991,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.04. 1,196,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,650. The stock has a market cap of $303.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

