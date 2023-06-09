Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
