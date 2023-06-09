Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO traded up $11.62 on Friday, hitting $815.82. 565,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,493. The firm has a market cap of $340.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $670.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

