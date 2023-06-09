Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.92. The stock had a trading volume of 415,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.80. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

