Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

