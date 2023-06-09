Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $7.14 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,652. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.