Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $381.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.70. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

