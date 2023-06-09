Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 4,528 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

NFLX traded up $7.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.07. 5,012,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $424.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

