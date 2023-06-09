Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 8,540 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

TXN traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $172.81. The company had a trading volume of 876,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,175. The company has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

