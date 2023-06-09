Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 997,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,157,000 after purchasing an additional 904,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,831,000 after purchasing an additional 884,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $136.72. 919,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $138.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

