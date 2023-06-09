PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 64,397 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. 180,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $29.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

