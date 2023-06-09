PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,906 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,513,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,680,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after buying an additional 659,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 972,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after buying an additional 185,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 619,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

