PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,272 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 101,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,868. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

