PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

