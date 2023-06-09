PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,185 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 966,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 45,485 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 836,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,524,000 after purchasing an additional 58,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 556,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. 1,397,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.