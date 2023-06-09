PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 683 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $611.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $81.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

