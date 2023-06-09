PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 81,416 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,416 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. 1,149,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

